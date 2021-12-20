Turkey’s relations with Africa are built on mutual respect, according to Senegal’s president.

Senegal’s president says Turkey and Africa have mutual respect.

According to Macky Sall, Turkey and African countries have a very effective partnership based on equal footing and a win-win principle.

ANKARA

According to the president of Senegal, Turkey has a thriving partnership with African countries because its ties on the continent are based on mutual respect.

“Today, Turkey and Africa have a very effective partnership built on equal foundations and the win-win principle,” Macky Sall told Anadolu Agency during his recent visit to Istanbul for the 3rd Turkey-African Partnership Summit.

“Most importantly, in its relations with Africa, Turkey places a high value on mutual respect – something that African countries value tremendously.”

The summit, according to Sall, was a success for all participating countries, and “all African leaders were extremely pleased” with the results.

Turkey and Senegal have “quite sincere and fruitful” relations, he said, adding that he has a personal friendship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Sall, the two countries’ strong ties explain why Turkish companies are involved in several major projects in Senegal, including the Diamniadio modern city project near Dakar.

“There are also many opportunities in Turkey for Senegalese entrepreneurs and businesses,” he added.

Sall said he will use the platform to “further strengthen our already good relations with Turkey and President Erdogan in a way that will serve the interests of both Africa and Turkey” as he prepares to take over the African Union presidency in 2022.

* Zehra Nur Duz is an Ankara-based journalist.