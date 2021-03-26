Turkey’s stock exchange elects new chairman

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s stock exchange elected Korkmaz Enes Ergun as its new chairman on Friday.

Elected at an ordinary general assembly of Borsa Istanbul, Ergun has 24 years of experience in stock exchange and capital markets. He had previously served as the deputy general manager of Borsa Istanbul responsible for quotation.

His predecessor, Hakan Atilla, had resigned on March 8.

Ergun started his career at Borsa Istanbul in 1997 as soon as he completed his degree at Ankara University in business administration. He obtained a master’s degree and doctorate in economics at Marmara University in Istanbul.

*Writing by Tuba Sahin