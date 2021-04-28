Turkey’s Yazici named UNDP’s ‘No Poverty Advocate’

ISTANBUL

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Turkey Office on Tuesday announced that Turkish football player Yusuf Yazici has been named as “No Poverty Advocate.”

The Turkey Office of UNDP continues to enlist leading people in the society to advocate for 17 Sustainable Development Goals to mobilize persons and organizations for action on the important issues that impact the planet and humanity, a UNDP statement said.

UNDP Turkey Resident Representative Claudio Tomasi said he believes Yazici would successfully spread the word for them in their efforts to build resilience for vulnerable groups.

In a separate statement, Yazici said: “Setting out on this journey, my goal is not to assist people in poverty but contribute to finding ways to eradicate poverty. In my opinion, tackling poverty is not some charity, it is an all-out effort to build justice and peace across the world.”

“I am so excited for the opportunity to combine my personal experience with the knowledge and means of UNDP in this field. I am all ready to do my best,” he added.

Yazici, 24, who is an integral player for France’s Lille has netted 14 goals in 38 games this season.

Before his move to Lille in 2019, Yazici played for the Turkish Super Lig team Trabzonspor.​​​​​​​