Turkish Aerospace Industries and Yunus Emre Institute sign a summer internship agreement.

Turkish Aerospace Industries and the Yunus Emre Institute have signed a summer internship agreement.

The program’s goal is to foster scientific, academic, and commercial collaboration.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) signed an agreement on Tuesday to hold a summer internship program in the field of high technology, according to the YEE.

The Presidency of Turkiye will host a summer school and internship program as part of the YEE’s Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project of Turkiye (TABIP).

The YEE said in a statement that the agreement was signed by Temel Kotil, the TAI’s CEO, and Seref Ates, the YEE’s CEO.

Foreign students interested in participating in the summer school and internship program can apply through YEE’s international centers.

The protocol aims to expand scientific, academic, and commercial cooperation through YEE’s international centers, strengthen TAI’s network outside Turkiye, and support YEE’s cultural and scientific diplomacy efforts.

More details about the program will be available soon on the YEE and TAI websites.