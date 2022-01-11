Turkish Airlines flight returns stranded Turks from Kazakhstan

Turkish Airlines flight returns Turkish nationals stranded in Kazakhstan

Turkish Airlines and private cargo company employees, as well as Turkish nationals from Almaty, will board the Boeing 777.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to a source close to Turkish Airlines, the airline dispatched a special flight to Kazakhstan on Tuesday to evacuate its stranded staff and Turkish nationals following nationwide protests in the country.

The Boeing 777-type aircraft is returning to Turkiye with 167 passengers, including Turkish Airlines employees, private air cargo company employees, and Turkish nationals from Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, according to the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

After receiving the necessary approvals from the Kazakh government and civil aviation authorities, the plane returned to Turkiye, he explained.

Due to protests that have brought the country to a halt, the national flag carrier announced last Thursday that all passenger service between the two countries has been canceled until Sunday.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency last week in response to protests against the doubling of LPG prices.

Later, he asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, for assistance, and troops were dispatched to quell the unrest.

*Zehra Nur Duz is the author of this piece.