Turkish Airlines has added Cebu, Philippines’ historic capital, to its global network of destinations.

Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Istanbul and Cebu, with a stopover in Manila.

Turkish Airlines announced on Tuesday that flights from Istanbul to Cebu, the Philippines’ second largest city, have begun.

According to a Turkish Airlines statement, three reciprocal flights will operate three times a week between Istanbul and Cebu, with a stopover in the Philippines’ capital Manila.

Cebu is the Philippines’ oldest city and is dubbed the “Queen City of the South” because of its cultural and economic significance.

Turkish Airlines will now fly to more than 320 destinations in over 120 countries, including Cebu, which is a thriving tourism hub.