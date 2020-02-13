Turkish Airlines int’l passengers number up in January

ISTANBUL, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) recently announced that the number of its international passengers in January increased by 10 percent from the same period last year.

The airlines saw increases in the number of passengers in the Far East by 13.6 percent, Africa by 11.8 percent, Europe by 8.7 percent, North America by 7.1 percent, and the Middle East by 3.2 percent, according to the company.

The airlines achieved an 80.6 percent load factor in January, the THY said at a press release.

The state-run Anadolu agency put the total number of passengers carried by the THY at 5.6 million in January, down from 5.7 million in the same month last year.

Established in 1933, the THY has a fleet of 354 passenger and cargo aircraft, flying to 319 worldwide destinations.