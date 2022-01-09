Turkish Airlines is planning a special evacuation flight from Kazakhstan, according to reports.

Flight crews, national flag carrier employees, and employees of other Turkish airlines are currently stranded in Almaty and will be transported to Turkiye.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkish Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, is planning a special flight to evacuate its employees and others who are currently stranded in Kazakhstan, according to airline sources.

The plane will transport Turkish Airlines flight crews and staff, as well as employees of other Turkish airlines currently stationed in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, according to the sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation.

After obtaining the necessary permits, the plane is expected to depart Istanbul later Friday, and 75 people will be transported to Turkiye on Saturday.

In the wake of the country’s recent protests, the national flag carrier announced on Thursday that all passenger service between Turkiye and Kazakhstan would be suspended until Sunday.

Protests in western Kazakhstan began on Jan.

The outrage over fuel price hikes spread to other parts of the Central Asian country, and then to the entire country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded by declaring an emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region.

Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian alliance of former Soviet states, for assistance.