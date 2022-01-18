Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 64 suspected DaeshISIS terrorists.

Turkiye has issued arrest warrants for 64 alleged DaeshISIS terrorists.

Suspects accused of providing financial support to members of a terrorist organization

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to judicial sources, a Turkish court issued arrest warrants for 64 people linked to the DaeshISIS terror group on Tuesday.

The arrest warrants were issued as part of an Ankara-based probe spanning 24 provinces, according to a statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

Suspects are accused of providing financial aid to members of the terror group and their families who live in Turkiye and work in Syria’s conflict zones, according to the report.

Turkiye was one of the first countries to label DaeshISIS as a terrorist organization.

Since then, the terror group has attacked the country several times.

At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have been carried out, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

To prevent further attacks, Turkiye launched anti-terror operations both at home and abroad.

*Gozde Bayar is the author of this article.