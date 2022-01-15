Turkish baristas are lauded by a barista trainer.

Turkiye, according to Michael de Renouard, has excellent coffee shops.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Michael de Renouard, a world-renowned barista trainer, praised Turkish baristas, saying he had never seen better coffee than in Turkiye.

Renouard claims to have traveled extensively throughout the world, including Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

He told Anadolu Agency, “I haven’t seen higher quality (coffee) than in Turkiye.”

He claims that anyone in Turkiye can get world-class coffee.

“If you want to be the best restaurant in the world, you need good ingredients,” says the chef.

“If you want to be the best coffee roastery, you need the best coffee, and the tools are critical,” he explained.

Renouard also stated that Turkiye has excellent coffee shops, emphasizing that the country’s coffee and milk are also excellent.

He pointed out that good coffee necessitates good roasters and baristas, saying that the roasters’ job is to ensure that the quality of coffee beans from good farmers is preserved, and the baristas’ job is to ensure that the quality is maintained.

He went on to say that today’s roasters and baristas have better machines to meet the needs of customers.