Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

ANKARA

Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on Monday.

Linz, an attractive location from the viewpoint of the logistics and trading companies, will become the 90th freighter destination of Turkish Cargo across the globe and second in Austria, following Vienna, it said.

The flights, starting on April 2, will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The new destination is not only a key city in terms of culture and tourism, but it also shines with its export potential and is called as the industrial region of Austria,” the statement read.

The company flies to more than 300 destinations in 127 countries with the transportation capacity of Turkish Airlines, in addition to its 90 cargo markets.

Turkish Cargo aims to operate flights to 120 direct cargo destinations in 2023, while keeps being the preferred brand in air cargo transportation by achieving sustainable growth with its infrastructure, operational capabilities, fleet and specialized crew and teams.