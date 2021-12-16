A Ukrainian satellite is transported to the US for launch by Turkish Cargo.

Turkish Cargo transports a Ukrainian satellite to the United States in preparation for launch.

For the January launch, a satellite was shipped from Ukraine to Miami.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to a statement released by Turkish Cargo on Tuesday, the company transported a satellite from Ukraine to the United States for launch.

According to Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the Sich-2-30 optical observation was flown to Miami, Florida, with a connecting flight in Istanbul.

The satellite, which was developed under Ukraine’s National Targeted Scientific and Technical Space Program, will be launched in January from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The satellite was dismantled into multiple components and placed on two separate pallets to avoid potential problems during loading and unloading operations, according to the Turkish Cargo statement.