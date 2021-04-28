Turkish charity distributes food aid in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Turkish Red Crescent on Tuesday provided food packages to 400 needy families in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Orhan Kokcu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Somalia, said the group distributed aid among people in need of assistance, including people who fled the conflict in Yemen and took refuge in Somalia.

“In addition, 350 food packages were also delivered to centers for the disabled and orphanages in Mogadishu,” Kokcu said.

The Turkish charity will distribute 7,000 food packages across Somalia during the Muslim month of Ramadan, he added.

The group also delivered fast-breaking iftar meals at an orphanage for girls to mark the World Orphans Day on April 20.