Turkish Cypriots mourn the massacre of 11 children by the EOKA terrorist group in 1974.

Turkish Cypriots mourn the massacre of 11 children by the EOKA terror group in 1974.

A state funeral was held for children whose remains were discovered by the Cyprus Committee on Missing Persons.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, Turkish Cypriots remembered 11 children who were massacred by the Greek Cypriot terror group EOKA on August 11, 1974, according to public broadcaster BRTK.

The children, whose remains were identified by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, were buried in individual graves with a state ceremony. The youngest was three years old and the oldest was seventeen.

In August of this year,

Greek Cypriots massacred Turkish Cypriot women and children in the villages of Murataga and Sandallar, now in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on April 14, 1974.

The process of identifying the children’s remains buried in a mass grave has been completed after 47 years.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, speaking at the ceremony, expressed his condolences to all those present.

“They slaughtered innocent civilians with no distinction between women, children, or babies.”

They believed they could exterminate us, but as we stand here before our martyrs, we declare to the world that we will not return to the conditions that existed before 1974,” he said.

“Turkey’s active and effective guarantees must continue in order for us to live in freedom, independence, and security.

The Turkish Cypriot people’s only security and assurance is the presence of Turkish Armed Forces.”

Tatar stated unequivocally that Turkish Cypriots would never accept an imposed settlement or becoming a minority within a Greek Cypriot state.

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Beginning in the early 1960s, ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves for safety.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 that sought Greece’s annexation, Turkey intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

In recent years, there has been a sporadic peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

In 2004, the Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan’s plan to end the long-running conflict.