Turkish Cyprus ‘reaches plateau’ in virus outbreak

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Growth in the coronavirus outbreak in Turkish Cyprus is slowing, but it has not run its course yet, said the nation’s president on Thursday.

“We see that the coronavirus outbreak is reaching a plateau, but it’s not over yet and we mustn’t relax the measures we take,” Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akinci said Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

“We did not reach the end of the outbreak,” he added.

On the Turkish Cypriot economy, he said even though it faces some economic problems, there is no rush to get back to normal life.

Tatar echoed Akinci’s remarks, adding: “We agree on continuing the measures to avoid any increase.”

In Turkish Cyprus, three people have died from the virus and there are 526 confirmed cases.