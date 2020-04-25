Turkish Cyprus reports no new cases of COVID-19 in week

LEFKOSA

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday reported that no new cases of the coronavirus had been observed over the past week.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said 2,868 tests had been conducted during the past a week, with none testing positive.

Pilli said 546 people had been tested on Friday alone and that the last positive case was confirmed on April 17.

The virus was first seen in the TRNC in a German tourist on March 10, with 108 cases since reported in the country, with four losing their lives.

A total of 8,423 people have been tested.

Virus cases rise above 800 in Greek Cypriot administration

The Greek Cypriot Administration announced nine new cases of COVID-19, with one person dying of the virus.

The total number of cases has risen to 804, while the total number of deaths is at 14.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 195,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.78 million, while more than 765,00 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Dilara Hamit in Ankara