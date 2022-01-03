Turkish doctors are caring for a cancer patient from Russia.

Turkish doctors are treating a cancer patient from Russia.

‘Turkish doctors saved my life,’ says a 52-year-old cancer survivor.

Following treatment by Turkish doctors, a Russian woman was able to recover from breast cancer.

Nadejda Bulatova decided to seek treatment in Turkiye after being diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer. Turkiye is known for its high-quality medical care.

She was told that she would have to have her breast removed in order to remove the tumor.

The 52-year-old woman sought the help of plastic surgeon Dr.

Omer Ozkan, from Antalya’s Akdeniz University.

She moved to Antalya seven months ago and entrusted her health to Turkish doctors.

Bulatova told Anadolu Agency that she was distraught after being diagnosed a year ago, but she never gave up hope.

“I am overjoyed to be in Turkey.

Turkish doctors have saved my life.

They have assisted me in regaining my health, which I am grateful for.

“I’m in great shape,” she expressed her happiness.

Bulatova expressed her joy at returning to her homeland in good health, adding that her family is eagerly anticipating her arrival.

“It was a complicated surgery,” Ozkan said of the procedure.

The tumor was removed, and the breast was replaced…

“We did everything we could to help her,” Ozkan said.

According to Ozkan, Turkish doctors’ international reputation is growing, and health tourism in the country has soared in recent years.

“People come to our country in order to regain their health by putting their trust in us.

It’s critical for our country’s image as well as the economy,” he added.

