Turkish doctors are treating a cancer patient from Russia.

Turkish doctors are caring for a cancer patient from Russia.

‘Turkish doctors saved my life,’ says a 52-year-old cancer survivor.

ANTALYA, TURKEY ANTALYA, TURKEY ANTALYA, TURKEY

Following treatment by Turkish doctors, a Russian woman was able to recover from breast cancer.

Nadejda Bulatova decided to seek treatment in Turkiye after being diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer. Turkiye is known for its high-quality healthcare.

Her breast would have to be removed in order to remove the tumor.

The 52-year-old woman turned to plastic surgeon Dr.

Omer Ozkan, from Antalya’s Akdeniz University.

She moved to Antalya seven months ago and entrusted her health to Turkish doctors.

Bulatova told Anadolu Agency that she was distraught after being diagnosed a year ago, but she never gave up hope.

“I am very excited to visit Turkey.

Turkish doctors have helped me tremendously.

They have assisted me in regaining my health, which I am grateful for.

“I’m in great shape,” she stated.

Bulatova expressed her joy at returning to her homeland in good health, adding that her family is looking forward to seeing her.

“It was a complicated surgery,” Ozkan said of the procedure.

The tumor was removed and a new breast was installed…

“We did everything we could to assist her,” Ozkan said.

According to Ozkan, Turkish doctors’ international reputation is growing, and health tourism in the country has soared in recent years.

“People come to our country in order to regain their health by putting their trust in us.

It is critical for our country’s image and economic return,” he added.

Seda Sevencan is the author of this piece.