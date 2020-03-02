Turkish drone attack kills 19 Syrian gov’t soldiers: monitor

DAMASCUS, March 1 (Xinhua) — At least 19 members of Syrian government forces were killed on Sunday by Turkish drone attacks in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The Turkish drones targeted the Syrian forces’ positions in the Jabal al-Zawiyeh and al-Hamdiyeh camp in Idlib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

With the latest casualties, around 93 Syrian government soldiers and pro-government fighters have been killed by similar attacks over the past 72 hours, said the Britain-based watchdog group.

Earlier in the day, state news agency SANA said the Syrian forces shot down three Turkish drones over Idlib. Also, the Turkish forces shot down two Syrian warplanes in the Idlib region.

The incidents are part of the serious escalation between Turkey and Syria.

Turkey’s Defense Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday Turkey’s only target would be Syrian soldiers and elements in Idlib under the right of self defense.

He noted that Turkey does not aim at a face-off with Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer.

He urged Russia to use its influence on the Syrian government forces to stop their attacks in Idlib.

Since December, the Syrian forces have been on a wide-scale offensive against the ultra-radical rebels in Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey.

On Thursday, at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes in Idlib, which Turkey blamed on the Syrian government.