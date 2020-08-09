Turkish drones unveil PKK propaganda in N.Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish drones captured images of PKK terrorists setting fire to forestland in northern Iraq, said security sources on Sunday.

The terror group uses various tools to wrongfully accuse Turkish forces of destruction in the areas it has cleared in successful counter-terror operations, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey’s operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in mid-June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut