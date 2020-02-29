Turkish Erdogan asks Russian Putin to step down in Syria

By Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he asked President Vladimir Putin to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week were.

Government forces backed by the Russian Air Force have launched a major attack to conquer the northwestern province of Idlib, which is part of the last remaining territory held by rebels supported by Turkey.

Syrian and Russian fighter planes continued airstrikes on the city of Saraqeb in Idlib on Saturday, the Syrian observatory’s war monitor reported. The strategic city is located on an important international road and has been a focus of the fighting in recent days.

Turkish strikes with drones and smart missiles late Friday, which hit Hezbollah’s headquarters near Saraqeb, killed nine of its members and wounded 30 in one of the bloodiest attacks on the Iran-backed group in Syria, a regional alliance commander said who supported Damascus.

The Syrian observatory said 48 pro-Damascus troops had been killed in Turkish strikes in the past 24 hours.

With diplomacy sponsored by Ankara and Moscow to reduce tensions in ruins, Turkey has come closer to confronting Russia on the battlefield than ever before.

Erdogan said in Istanbul that he had asked Putin to step aside and let Turkey “do what was necessary” with the Syrian government. He said Turkey currently has no plans to leave Syria.

“We didn’t go there because we were invited by (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad). We went there because we were invited by the Syrian people. We don’t intend to go before the Syrian people say: ‘Okay “It’s done,” added Erdogan.

As tensions increased, Russia and Turkey held three rounds of talks, the first two of which did not result in an armistice.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the two sides had agreed in the week’s talks to ease tensions locally in Idlib while continuing military action there.

The story goes on

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Doha that the Idlib issue could only be resolved in a Erdogan-Putin meeting that would take place on March 5 or 6.

MIGRANTS

After 33 of its soldiers were killed on Thursday, Turkey said it would allow migrants it harbors to travel freely to Europe. Another Turkish soldier was killed on Friday, increasing the number to 55 this month.

In addition to Afghans, Iranians and Moroccans, around 3.7 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey. It has warned that Idlib cannot take another wave of refugees.

Violence in the northwestern Syrian province has displaced a million civilians within the country near the Turkish border in desperate winter conditions in what may be the worst humanitarian crisis in the conflict.

Erdogan said that 18,000 migrants have crossed the border from Turkey to Europe since the gates opened without providing evidence, adding that the number could rise to 25,000 to 30,000 on Saturday.

Greece and Bulgaria, both neighboring countries of the European Union in Turkey, vowed not to accept the migrants. The Greek police fired tear gas at migrants gathered at the Turkish border who requested entry on Saturday.

“We will not close these doors in the coming time and will continue to do so. Why? The European Union must keep its promises. We do not have to take care of so many refugees to feed them,” said Erdogan.

He said that funds transferred from the EU to Turkey to support refugees were arriving too slowly and that he had asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to send them directly to the Turkish government.

Turkey’s borders with Europe were closed to migrants as part of an agreement between Turkey and the EU that ended the migration crisis in 2015-16 when more than a million people came to Europe on foot.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he was planning a high-level meeting in Bulgaria to find lasting solutions for Syria and migrants and would meet Erdogan on Monday to discuss it.

There is currently no migration pressure on the border of the Balkans with Turkey.

“We have to do everything possible next week, very quickly, by Wednesday Thursday at the latest, to provide Turkey with the necessary resources to take back and take care of the migrants,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Additional reporting by Laila Bassam and Eric Knecht in Beirut, Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens)