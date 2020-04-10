Turkish firm to hire 1,000 new staff despite pandemic

ISTANBUL

A Turkish firm announced Wednesday 1,000 new job openings at a time when businesses globally are announcing pay cuts and firing staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tosyali Holding is hiring for its $1-billion investment in the steel industry in Turkey’s southern province of Iskenderun.

The firm also donated 5 million Turkish liras ($750,000) to the country’s National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the pandemic.

Tosyali Holding is a global iron/steel giant with 25 manufacturing plants across three continents.

At least 725 people have died of coronavirus in Turkey and more than 34,000 cases confirmed.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.45 million confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 83,600 and over 308,700 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

As entire cities are under lockdown, businesses are suffering globally pushing millions of people toward unemployment.

*Writing and contributions by Gokhan Ergocun