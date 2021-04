ISTANBUL

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on Wednesday confirmed six more coronavirus cases.

The Istanbul club said that Alparslan Erdem, Lucas Castro, Gaston Campi, Andrea Bertolacci, Ervin Zukanovic and Efe Tatli tested positive for the virus.

The players went into isolation and feel well, according to the team.

The club previously announced Fabio Borini and Lucas Biglia had contracted COVID-19.