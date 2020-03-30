Turkish football club staffer contracts coronavirus

ANKARA

An administrative staff member with the Turkish Super Lig club Hes Kablo Kayserispor’s has contracted coronavirus, the club said.

In a brief statement on Friday, the club said one staffer had tested positive but there were no more confirmed diagnosis.

Turkey has so far reported 3,629 positive COVID-19 cases with 75 deaths.

Besides shutting all schools, malls, cafes and restaurants, sports events, congregational prayers and other gatherings in the country remain suspended.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows that more than 537,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 123,000 recoveries.