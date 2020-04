ANKARA

Turkish football player Kaan Ozturk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on Tuesday.

Reserve team player Ozturk, 20, died in a car crash on Monday evening, Eskisehirspor, a lower division club based in central Turkey, announced on social media on Tuesday.

Eskisehirspor offered condolences to the family of the Turkish midfielder.

In addition, Turkish football and basketball bodies also expressed their condolences on Twitter.