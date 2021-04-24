Turkish football team’s friendly fixtures unveiled

ANKARA

The Turkish national football team’s friendly fixtures before this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020 tournament revealed on Saturday.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Twitter that Turkey to play friendlies against Azerbaijan on May 27, Northern Ireland on May 31 and Moldova on June 3 before their trip to the EURO 2020.

The EURO 2020 was previously moved to 2021 for health reasons, so that the European football contest will be held from June 11 to July 11.

Turkey are in Group A to take on Italy, Wales and Switzerland, respectively.

The tournament’s opening match will be between Turkey and Italy on June 11 in Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville will host the EURO 2020.

Portugal are the defending champions, winning the EURO 2016 that France hosted.