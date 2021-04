ANKARA 

Turkish footballer Omer Faruk Beyaz has completed his move from Fenerbahce to Stuttgart on a free transfer, the German Bundesliga side announced Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in Turkish football, the 17-year-old inked a four-year contract with the club ending June 30, 2025.

Making his debut with Fenerbahce in June 2020, Beyaz played eight games for the Turkish club.