Turkish forces arrest 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

ANKARA

Turkish security forces arrested a total of 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the country’s southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Nineteen terrorists aiming to disrupt peace and security in the Operation Olive Branch zone and two others in the Operation Peace Spring zone were held before they could achieve their “treacherous ambitions,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish troops are in the region as part of a cross-border security and counter-terrorism initiative.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.