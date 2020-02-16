Turkish forces bring 2,000 military vehicles into northern Syria

DAMASCUS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Turkish forces have brought in 2,000 military vehicles into northern Syria over the past 12 days, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The Turkish army has been bringing the military reinforcement into areas controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces in northern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said that around 6,500 Turkish soldiers were deployed in parts of Idlib and Aleppo at the same time.

The latest military convoy of 50 vehicles entered Syria after midnight Saturday, said the observatory.

The military reinforcement of Turkey comes at a time when the Syrian army managed to capture key areas in both provinces over the past two months.

Syria has waged a crescendo of condemnation against Turkey for backing the rebel groups.

On Friday, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV that Turkey has become an “enemy state” to Syria, because “it occupies Syrian territory and bring in terrorists.”

He added that confronting the Turkish and U.S. “occupation” in Syria is a “sovereign right.”