Turkish forces find explosives in home in NW Syria

SANLIURFA, Turkey

A house search in an area of northwestern Syria cleared of terrorists by Turkey turned up hundreds of kilos of explosives, Turkish security sources said Wednesday.

In Tel Abyad, Syria, cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring last year, 760 kilograms of explosives and a large cache of ammunition were found in a house, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of their efforts to uncover traces of the terrorist YPG/PKK, security officials from Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey, near the Syria border, searched the house, which was still under construction.

The search uncovered 760 kg of explosive material, 1 kg of ammonium nitrate, two time bombs, 10 activated mines, two rocket motors, nine pieces of rocket ammunition, two rocket bombs, 15 pieces of metal, and other assorted devices used in bomb making.

A tunnel five meters deep was also found under the house.

Four suspects were taken in custody in the operation.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut