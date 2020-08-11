Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish jets “neutralized” at least five PKK terrorists as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in Haftanin and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter. It also shared footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey’s operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.