Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” five more terrorists as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq, the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“A total of 107 terrorists have been neutralized so far,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that shelters and caves were also destroyed during the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorist group was not named in the statement, but the PKK has been active in the region.

Turkey’s operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar