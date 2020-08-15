Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 9 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

Three of the terrorists were neutralized in air-backed operations in Haftanin, and another six terrorists in the Zap and Avasin regions, the ministry said on Twitter.

The news put the number of terrorists neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces over the last 10 days at 143, the statement added.

The ministry also shared footage of its anti-terror operations.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey’s operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.