Turkish foreign minister meets Libyan counterpart

ANKARA

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangouch in Ankara ahead of a top-tier meeting aimed at boosting ties between the two nations.

“Met with my sister Najla Mangouch ahead of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council 1st Meeting. Emphasized our shared commitment to strengthen Turkey-Libya friendship and cooperation,” said Cavusoglu in a tweet.

Cavusoglu also noted that Turkey “will continue” supporting Libya in its “historic process” of reform.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to receive Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, prime minister of Libya’s National Unity Government, for a face-to-face meeting. The two leaders will then attend the session of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council — followed by a joint press conference at the presidential complex.

According to an earlier statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, the meeting will focus on current regional and international issues, and will review all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya.

It will also discuss steps to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish ministers receive their Libyan counterparts

Turkey’s interior and education ministers also received their Libyan counterparts.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu received his Libyan counterpart Khaled Tijani Mazen.

Soylu congratulated Mazen on his new position and stressed that the two countries share geographical, historical, cultural and religious ties.

Also, Turkish National Education Minster Ziya Selcuk met Libya’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Imran Muhammad Abdul Anabi Al-Qeeb.

“Increasing our cooperation is our common wish,” said Selcuk on Twitter, sharing a footage from the meeting.