Turkish foreign minister meets with Maltese counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met with Evarist Bartolo, his visiting counterpart from the Mediterranean island of Malta.

In the Turkish capital Ankara, the foreign ministers addressed recent developments in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean and on the island of Cyprus, as well as Turkish-EU relations, Cavusoglu wrote on social media.

Malta has been a member of the bloc since 2004, and Turkey began its EU accession talks the following year.

Cavusoglu and Bartolo also addressed “Turkish investments in Malta and convening of Business Council, cooperation opportunities including health,” said Cavusoglu.

“Looking forward to seeing” Bartolo at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, set for June 18-20 in the famed Turkish resort city, Cavusoglu added.