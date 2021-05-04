Turkish foreign minister set to visit Slovenia Tuesday

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Slovenia on Tuesday, according to an official statement released on Monday.

During the visit, Cavusoglu will meet Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa, the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations with our friend, ally and strategic partner Slovenia will be discussed, along with the EU membership process of Turkey and current regional/international developments,” it further said.