Turkish foreign minister speaks with German interior minister over phone

BERLIN, Germany

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke with Germany’s interior minister by phone Wednesday.

In a Twitter post in the Turkish and German languages, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that during the call with Horst Seehofer, measures to be taken regarding irregular migration were discussed.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Gemeinsam mit @BMI_Bund Horst Seehofer haben wir heute u.a. über die irreguläre Migration gesprochen. Wir haben betont, wie wichtig der gemeinsame Kampf gegen die PKK/FETÖ ist. Ein weiteres wichtiges Thema: Sicherer Tourismus in der Türkei, wir haben unsere Ideen vorgestellt.🇹🇷🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/EqrsvW7Evz — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 5, 2021

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most in any country in the world.

The importance of efficient cooperation against the PKK and FETO terror organizations was also underlined, he added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk