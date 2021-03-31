Turkish group to build 6,000 houses for needy in Syria

KILIS, Turkey

The Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB will build 6,000 houses for the needy in Idlib, Syria as part of an aid project.

The delegation, consisting of DITIB head Kazim Turkmen, board members and association heads, examined the work carried out by the Turkey’s Diyanet Foundation in the Azaz and Idlib regions of Syria.

After delivering the charity and zakat donations, or mandatory alms, of the benefactors to the families living in the orphanages in the region, the delegation also visited five orphanages built by the Diyanet Foundation, the cultural center providing education in Turkish, English and Arabic, the charity bazaar established to meet the clothing needs of the families in need, a religious high school under construction, as well as the youth center and library in the region.

Turkmen said they came to Idlib to see the houses under construction being built by DITIB with the contributions of the charitable people, adding that they undertook the construction of 6,000 houses on behalf of Germany-based DITIB associations and charitable community.

“We will also undertake the construction of mosques and schools in the residential area,” he added.

He underlined that they will continue to support maintenance and repair works and meet educational needs of the 22-classroom primary school, which was built in Azaz by the Cologne DITIB regional union in 2018, where 1,800 students receive education.

He also said that the maintenance costs of the youth center and Quran teaching courses in Azaz will be covered by the Cologne Youth Association.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev