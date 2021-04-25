Turkish gymnast Adem Asil becomes European bronze medalist

ANKARA

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil on Sunday won the bronze medal by scoring third place in the horizontal bar finals.

European Gymnastics said on Twitter that Asil won a bronze in the horizontal bar at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in the Swedish city of Basel.

Asil racked up a total of 13,766 points to grab third place.

Ahmet Onder, also representing Turkey, took fifth place, scoring 13,466 points.

David Belyavskiy from Russia scored 14,066 to get the gold, while Andreas Toba from Germany got a silver medal and third place with 13,833 points.