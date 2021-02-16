Turkish hardware industry plans to invest more in digitalization for sustainable export: representative

ISTANBUL, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Turkish hardware industry plans to invest more in digitalization in 2021 to achieve sustainable export figures, a sector representative said Tuesday.

“Our industry companies must keep up with the global transformation that happened in e-commerce and e-export fields,” Cetin Tecdelioglu, chairman of the Hardware Manufacturers and Businessmen Association, told Xinhua.

“In this regard, we think it is essential for our companies to make the necessary infrastructure investments,” he noted.

For the chairman, the most significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was the digital transformation of business methods.

“There are serious investments going on in many countries right now. Many international fairs are now moved to virtual platforms,” Tecdelioglu said.

In his view, nobody expects the business environment to return to the conventional ways of doing trade, even when the pandemic is over.

“We have to keep our virtual stores open for 365 days as if we are working on a permanent fair,” he said.

The Turkish hardware sector achieved an export of 8.2 billion U.S. dollars to more than 200 countries in 2020 and plans to increase its export to 9 dollars in 2021, according to the association, which has 14,000 stakeholder companies in its body. Enditem