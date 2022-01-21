Turkish historical artifacts smuggled into the United States are making their way back to Turkey.

Artifacts recovered will be displayed in Turkish museums.

THE CITY OF NEW YORK

The Consulate General of Turkiye in New York received 28 Turkish cultural artifacts confiscated in the United States on Friday.

The seized historical artifacts, including 16 from US billionaire Michael Steinhardt’s antique art collection, are being returned to Turkiye.

The Turkish Consul General in New York, Reyhan Ozgur, received historical artifacts from the US Department of Homeland Security and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office during the handover ceremony at the Turkevi Center.

The process of returning the 28 artifacts smuggled from Turkiye, according to Ozgur, was completed by the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In the last 20 years, Turkiye has recovered over 8,000 historical artifacts that were smuggled out of the country, he said, adding that the artifacts would be displayed in Turkish museums.

12 coins, a 6,000-year-old Kilia idol, a neolithic mother goddess idol, and a Stag’s Head Rhyton are among the items discovered.

Turkiye announced last month that thanks to the efforts of the country’s anti-smuggling authorities, it was able to recover 3,480 cultural assets in 2021.

Multiple state agencies, including law enforcement and judicial authorities, as well as diplomatic efforts and court cases in the countries where the artifacts are discovered, are all involved in the process of recovering artifacts.

Taking cultural assets abroad without official permission has been prohibited since the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye, and even earlier during the Ottoman Empire.

Under current legislation, unlicensed excavation is prohibited, as is failing to notify authorities of any uncovered artifacts.