Turkish hospital makes face shields for newborns

ANKARA

A Turkish hospital has produced face shields for newborn babies in order to protect them from coronavirus.

“The immune system of newborns is not fully developed. In order to protect them, we made face shields for them to protect them from droplet contamination,” said Yaprak Ustun, the director of University of Health Sciences Etlik Zubeyde Hanim Women Diseases Training and Research Hospital.

Face shields for newborn babies in Turkey ANKARA, TURKEY – APRIL 22: A photo shows a newborn baby with a face shield mask, at University of Health Sciences Etlik Zubeyde Hanim Gynecological Diseases Training and Research Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on April 22, 2020. Face shield masks, generated by hospital staff were put on babies, born in the hospital, as part of the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) measures. ( Aytuğ Can Sencar – Anadolu Agency )

Stressing some people do not show symptoms, she said, some mothers could be carriers of COVID-19.

The doctor went on to say that washing hands before holding the baby is crucial.

“Mothers should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before and after holding the baby for changing diapers, feeding and breastfeeding.”

A mother who delivered her baby at the hospital praised the initiative.

“I am so happy because this protects my baby’s health,” said Emine Dede Caylak.

Another mother, Fatahiya Iddirusu, said she was happy to take a healthy baby home.

Turkey’s death toll from the novel virus has risen to 2,259.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 2.58 million, with the death toll above 178,000, while nearly 690,000 people have recovered.

* Writing by Davut Demircan