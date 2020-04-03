Turkish hospital to operate in Gaza to curb coronavirus

RAMALLAH, Palestine

The Palestine-Turkey Friendship Hospital in Gaza will start operation as part of efforts to curb the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the Palestinian government said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah, Ibrahim Melhim said President Mahmoud Abbas and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed during a phone call to start the operation of the hospital in Gaza.

The spokesman thanked the Turkish government and people “for their continuing support for Palestine”

.

Funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the construction of the 180-bed hospital was completed in 2017.

Palestinian authorities have confirmed 117 coronavirus cases, including 10 in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health system has been badly affected by Israel’s 13-year blockade amid a severe shortage of medicines and medical equipment.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara