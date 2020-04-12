Turkish Interior Minister surrenders after a restriction on going out

After the crash began one Curfew is the Turkish interior priest Suleyman Soylu surrendered. He took complete obligation for the one announced on Friday Curfew shared in several cities as well as the effects Soylu on Sunday Twitter With.

The Ministry of the Interior had a substantial short-term late Friday night Curfew imposed for 48 hrs in 31 cities or districts as a result of the Corona crisis, consisting of in the cities Istanbul, Ankara and also Izmir. Communication in between the authorities had actually been sharply slammed due to the fact that the step only ended up being known two hours before the due date and also details of the guideline were at first unclear. On Friday night there was panic purchasing and also groups of people in the damaged cities.