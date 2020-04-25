 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Turkish, Italian frigates train in East Mediterranean

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

ANKARA 

Frigates of the Turkish and Italian navies conducted a joint training session in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“TCG SALIHREIS and Italian frigate ITS V. FASAN operating in NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 and Turkish Navy units TCG GAZIANTEP and TCG RUZGAR have conducted maritime training at Eastern Mediterranean on 23 April 2020,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The statement said that the training positively contributed to the cooperation of the Turkish naval forces and other NATO elements, adding that Turkey was one of the top contributors to NATO maritime missions.

Published in News

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *