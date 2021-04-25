Turkish leader marks 106th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles

ANKARA

Turkey’s president on Sunday commemorated the martyrs of the Canakkale Land Battles on their 106th anniversary.

“The spirit of Canakkale, which brought the epic struggle of our nation – which has lived in freedom since the beginning of time – to victory for independence, forged a monumental legacy for future generations,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a statement.

“Our nation, which even under the most difficult conditions come together in mobilization, puts forth today that it will not allow any occupation at the risk of its country or flag,” he added.

He stressed that the rights and sanctification of the Turkish nation, whose history is full of glorious victories, will resolutely continue to be protected, the spirit of Canakkale will be kept alive, and the country will be carried to the future with renewed strength.

The duty of coming generations is to protect the message of independence and future engraved in Canakkale with blood, soul, determination and courage on the stones, land, and sea, he said.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died 106 years ago in one of the world’s fiercest battles in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

The battle – known in the West as Gallipoli – stretched from April 25, 1915, to Jan. 9, 1916.