Turkish manufacturing activity expands for second month…

ISTANBUL, March 2 – Turkish manufacturing activity expanded for the second straight month to its strongest level in two years, a business survey showed on Monday, with solid rises in new orders and output expansion.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturers rose to 52.4 in February from 51.3 in January, moving further above the 50-point line that separates expansion from contraction, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit panel said.

Manufacturers increased output thanks to stronger demand from clients as both domestic and international orders grew swiftly.

Input prices increased as the weakness of the Turkish lira pushed up the cost of imports, the panel showed, and firms opted to pass on some of the higher costs to their clients.

In line with rising demand, producers added staff for a second month straight, the survey showed.

“Turkish manufacturers enjoyed a fruitful month in February, as a surge in demand led to accelerated production growth and the quickest improvement in business conditions for two years,” said Eliot Kerr, economist at IHS Markit.

“These positive results suggest that the sector could be starting a sustained period of growth.”

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)