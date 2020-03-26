Turkish medical society lists measures against COVID-19

ANKARA

The Turkish Geriatrics Society released a statement on Monday stressing the importance of hygiene in avoiding the novel coronavirus.

In a written statement, the society emphasized that there was currently no vaccine against the virus and that recommendations mostly focused on prevention strategies.

It reiterated that the elderly were at higher risk of serious complications if they contracted COVID-19, according to scientific studies.

There are over 349,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll topping 15,000, while more than 100,000 have recovered.

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The Turkish Geriatrics Society urged people to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap. If this is not possible, one should use alcohol-based hand antiseptics.

It added that when coughing and sneezing, a person should use single-use tissues or handkerchiefs to cover their mouthes and noses — or at least use the inside of their elbows.

Its further advice was as follows:

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough or other respiratory symptoms and keep at least one meter (3.2 feet) distance from a sick person.

Wash clothes at 60-90 degrees with normal detergent.

Avoid handshakes, hugging or kissing people with symptoms.

Spend the first 14 days at home upon arrival from abroad. Do not accept visitors.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a daily basis, including doorknobs and sinks.

Increase ventilation by opening windows or adjusting air conditioning.

Do not share personal belongings such as towels.

Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance, it said.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara