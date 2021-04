ANKARA

Lille’s Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has recovered from the coronavirus, the club announced on Wednesday.

The French football club said on Twitter that the 24-year-old has resumed training. “Notre (Our) @yaziciyusuf97 [Yazici] is back.”

The Turkish international contracted COVID-19 twice: in January and April.

A pure Trabzonspor product, Yazici has been playing for Lille since 2019.