Turkish ministers attend NATO meeting on Afghanistan

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar attended a NATO meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he attended the NATO Council Meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels.

Underlining that a long-term strategy is needed for Afghanistan, Cavusoglu said they are convening a high-level conference in Istanbul with Qatar and the UN on the Afghan peace process on April 24.

“Turkey’s commitment to brotherly Afghanistan will remain strong,” he added.

Separately, Akar attended an online meeting of the defense and foreign ministers of NATO countries, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

They discussed the security situation in Afghanistan, developments regarding the peace process and the policy of the alliance towards the war-torn country, it added.